Rawalpindi-A 55-year-old woman was rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122 after she was stabbed at her house by unknown robbers in Dhoke Chiragdin here on Friday.

The daughter-in-law of the victim lady claimed that four female robbers stormed into their house disguised as dengue workers and stabbed the lady after looting cash and gold ornaments.

The victim lady identified as Syeda Zahida is in critical condition at the hospital.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Civil Line, Mian Imran, police received a call from control room that a lady was stabbed and injured by robbers.

He said that Rescue 1122 shifted the lady to DHQ Hospital.

He said that Aiza Umer, who is daughter-in-law of the victim lady, told police that four ladies disguised as dengue team entered in their house and snatched Rs 80,000 and gold ornaments from her.

“I managed to escape and went to the house of my parents to save my life,” the SHO quoted Aiza. He said police have registered a case against the four ladies who robbed Aiza and injured Zahida.