Rawalpindi-A youth was gunned down for contracting court marriage within the jurisdiction of Saddar Baironi police.

According to media reports, Asad Islam, brother of the victim lodged a complaint with local police that his brother Amjad Islam had contracted court marriage with a girl.

After two months, when the girl’s parents received information that her daughter had married Amjad they took her back to Kohat.

She came back to Rawalpindi with her consent. Her father Samar Gull along with his accomplices came into their street and intercepted Amjad and made a life attempt on his brother, he stated.

He registered a case against them in Saddar Baironi police and in response Samar Gull registered a case against Amjad Islam, Tahir Mangal Bibi police station. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.