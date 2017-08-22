Rawalpindi - Three more cases of dengue fever have been reported as patients were admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Holy Family Hospital (HFH), sources said on Monday. After the admission of the three patients, the number of dengue patients has reached six in the allied hospitals, they added. The three patients were identified as Ahmed Jamil admitted to HFH and Yaqoob and a female Farkhanda. According to sources, a 10-year-old boy was diagnosed with dengue fever at HFH and two other patients got confirmed at BBH.

In the first case, Ahmed Jamil from PWD in Rawalpindi was brought to HFH on August 20 with fever, headache and muscle pain. His blood serology was sent to NIH, as the authorities on August 21 confirmed that Ahmed was suffering from dengue. Ahmed is said to have traveled to Karachi from July 26 to August 16. At BBH, Farkhanda was confirmed to have been suffering from dengue. She is reported to have traveled to Peshawar recently.

Another patient Yaqoob was also confirmed with dengue a BBH as he was brought to the hospital one day before with a headache and high fever. Earlier, the doctors took their samples and sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for dengue serology.

The experts in their reports confirmed the presence of dengue virus in the blood of the patients, sources added. All the precautionary measures have been adopted as per instructions of World Health Organization (WHO) and best medical treatment was being provided to these patients, doctors told The Nation when contacted.

They said the government and the health department are making all out efforts to control the dengue outbreak in the district. They said the people to avoid from mosquito biting and cover their bodies with a cloth while sleeping during the night. Medical Superintendent of BBH Dr Arshad Ali Sabir and MS HFH did not attend their calls when contacted by The Nation for their comments.

ISRAR AHMED