Islamabad - Fearing the spread of dengue virus in the city, Capital Administration & Development Authority (CADD) has constituted a Rapid Response Force (RRF) to take preventive measures, official said on Monday.

Around twelve patients are said to have been admitted so far in two major hospitals of the city including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Polyclinic.

According to official, PIMS received nine suspected patients of dengue including a pregnant woman. Among them, five were confirmed to have contracted the mosquito-borne disease.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prf. Dr. Javed Akram, talking to The Nation, confirmed the number of patients.

He said that the pregnant lady from Peshawar, suffering from the viral fever, has been discharged. He added that the remaining four were under observation but were not tested positive. A committee under VC SZABMU will monitor the working of RFF.

PIMS administration has prepared around 50 beds with isolation facilities for the patients.

Muhammad Tayyab, resident of Chattar, was admitted at Polyclinic Hospital yesterday along with Muhammad Abdullah from Barakahu and Nayyar Abbas from garden town.

Dr. Shoaib, while talking to The Nation, said that Nayyar Abbas has been discharged on recovering, while other two patients are under observation. “Patients have been kept in isolation ward under observation but won’t be confirmed to have contracted the fever until the report of National Institute of Health (NIH) comes out,” he said.

Spokesperson, Polyclinic Hospital Dr. Sharif Astori, told The Nation that the hospital has reserved around 30 beds for the patients, ten in the hospital and twenty in the dispensary of the hospital. In addition to that, platelet machines and medical testing machines for the virus are also functional.

He attributed the spread of virus in the capital to people travelling to Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KPK) on weekends and during holidays.

A senior official at CADD confirmed the establishing of RFF for dengue virus control and added that RFF will review the measures taken for prevention of the virus while, VC SZABMU will head the force.

our staff reporter