Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has asked State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) of Pakistan to seek life safety certificates issued by its Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate (E&DM), before payment of insurance claims to the clients.

The step has been taken to enforce the CDA building standards for fire prevention and life safety, 2010. The Emergency and Disaster management directorate inspects, advises and technically assists the owners and occupants in making their premises safe to ensure safety of life in case of a natural or manmade calamity.

A letter has been written by the Additional Director E&DM to Regional Chief SLIC stating that the government-owned insurance company that licenses private insurance companies to operate is in position to help enforce life safety standards.

The letter further said that insurance of private, commercial, industrial, business buildings is part and parcel of SLIC’s business and asked the latter to route all such insurance claims through E&DM in future. He said that doing so would in the greater interest of residents of the capital city. Steps are being taken to upgrade and strengthen Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

During April 2011 and August 2017, 585 occupancies of Southern Region and 676 occupancies of Northern Region were inspected for safety measures under the Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulation-2010. In connection to this, 53 challan, 82 Advisory Reports and Notices and 80 building plans assessments were issued. The occupancies which were visited during that period include 129 residential, 64 educational, 26 institutes, 77 assembly, 344 business, 133 Mercantile, 337 Industries and 109 Storages. Among them, 159 occupancies were government-owned and 1102 were private.

Furthermore, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA have devised a comprehensive strategy to further develop road infrastructure in the city to reduce traffic on major avenues. The roads and avenues would also be widened to facilitate the commuters in future.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz made the statement on the occasion of groundbreaking of dualization of Ataturk Avenue here on Monday. The Mayor said that all the ongoing development projects are being completed within the stipulated time, and new mega projects are also being initiated. He said that Ataturk Avenue is the major access to Diplomatic Enclave, Pak Secretariat, Parliament House and Red Zone. Therefore, MCI and CDA decided to dualize Ataturk Avenue to help smooth the flow of traffic, he added.

tahir niaz