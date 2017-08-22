Car lifter arrested, five vehicles recovered

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital police have arrested a car-lifter and recovered five stolen vehicles from his possession, said the police.

Accused Syed Kashif Ali has been arrested from Peshawar and police is trying to arrest his accomplices. Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the police has contacted authorities in Peshawar for the arrest of accomplices of the accused, said sources in the police. An ACLC team headed by Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali arrested Syed Kashif Ali, a resident of Warsik Road Peshawar and recovered five stolen cars amounting to rupees 12m in his possession. Further investigation is underway.–our staff reporter

Visitors benefit from free medical camp

ISLAMABAD: A number of individuals got their blood and diabetes tests free of cost, at the three-day Medical Testing Camp set up in collaboration with Chughtai Lab at Safa Gold mall, on Monday.

Other than that, they also availed a 50 per cent discount on various other medical tests and received guidelines about preventive measures from medical experts.

Speaking to media persons on this occasion, a woman said that she had been planning to go to a lab for sugar test, but couldn’t due to time constraint.

“I came to the mall to shop with my children and came across the camp set up by Chughtai Lab,” she added.

Meanwhile, Safa Gold Mall’s Marketing and Activation Manager Junaid Ahmed claimed that the distinctive quality of his Mall was to provide facilities to his customers beyond that of sale and purchase. Mall’s General Manager Mohsin Masood said that the management was planning to set up a free medical camp for the mall visitors in the near future.–our staff reporter

New marketing office of housing society inaugurated

RAWALPINDI: The inaugural ceremony of the new marketing office of a private housing society ‘Top City-1’ was held here on Monday, a spokesperson said.

Top City-1 Chief Executive Kunwar Moeez Khan along with Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brig (Retd) Sikandar Khan and Star Marketing Chief Executive Wasiq Naheem inaugurated the new marketing office by cutting the ribbon, he said.

On the occasion, Top City-1 management including Ghulam Yasin, Sheikh Ehtasham-ul-Haq, Adeel Mirza, Maaz ul Haq and Syed Atif, regional directors of Star Marketing, investors and property dealers were also present. He added the CEO Kunwar Moeez along with Wasiq Naheem visited different parts of the private housing society located near New Islamabad Airport and examined the development work.–our staff reporter

AIOU introduces fee instalment scheme for needy students

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced fee-instalment scheme to facilitate the deserving students. This facility will be available for the ongoing (Autumn 2017) admissions that will last until September 5. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui said this while presiding over a meeting held here to review the Students’ support system.–online

He added that the decision to this effect is in line with the university’s motto, ‘Ensuring Education to All’. He said, “We believe that nobody should be left without education because of the financial constraints.” He directed the Director Admissions and Regional Directors of 44 regional offices across the country to provide maximum facilities to the applicants for the admission.online