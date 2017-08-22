wah cantt - A ceremony was held in Wah Cantt to observe the ninth Death Anniversary of POF martyrs. On 21st August’2008, 70 POF Employees were killed and 196 injured in two suicidal attacks at POF gates. Like every year, a function was held to pay tribute to these martyrs. Mr. Muhammad Afzal Acting Chairman POF Board, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, said that he salutes the men who laid down their lives for POF and their motherland. He pledged to not let their sacrifices go to waste and to strengthen the defence of the country. Acting Chairman POF Board further remarked that the ‘cowardly acts of the terrorists would not shake our courage and we will continue to fulfil our responsibilities with dedication and commitment’. He assured the family of the martyrs that steps would be taken to address their problems and ensure their well-being. Acting Chairman POF Board also laid the floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and contingent of DSG presented salute at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Earlier, Col Muhammad Haseeb Azam Deputy Director Field Admin in his welcoming remarks said that POF administration was committed to resolve the problems of the martyrs’ families. A large number of senior Civil/Military officers and POF employees were present on the occasion.





our staff reporter