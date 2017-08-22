Islamabad - Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will open a regional art exhibition ‘From Takht Bhai to Potohar’ where more than 100 artists will exhibit their work, an official said on Monday.

The exhibition is a prelude to the 9th National Art Exhibition that would be arranged after 14 years.

As many as 126 artists of different genres will be outing up over 300 exhibits including painting in all medium, miniatures, reliefs, murals, sculptures, installations, digital and graphic prints, photographs and wooden pieces.

The participating artists of the regional art exhibition ‘From Takht Bhai to Potohar’ belong to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Potohar region from Jhelum and Attock to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The PNCA Director General (DG) Syed Jamal Shah while talking to The Nation said, “The art lovers will find a large spectrum of creative flair to soothe the aesthetics of every mood. The exhibition is a blend of oriental, contemporary, and experimental work by a large number of seniors and young artists.

A jury of senior artists will select the art pieces for the grand show – the 9th National Art Exhibition that would be launched at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad, and later would be shown in all major towns of the country.”

He said all the regional exhibitions being arranged countrywide are the initial screening process to select the exhibits for the 9th National Art Exhibition so that the final show should a representative one showcasing the best in a different genre.

This time the best art would be selected by the renowned artists, not by the PNCA team. He hoped that these regional exhibitions would bring forth realistically the historic content with reference to land and the people of Pakistan.





our staff reporter