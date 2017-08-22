Rawalpindi - Following the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Jhand police have registered a case and arrested three persons for allegedly torturing and humiliating an 80-year-old man in Nara Village, sources informed The Nation on Monday.

The accused have also put shoe-garland into the neck of the old man besides making a video and uploaded it on social media, sources added. The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Jhand under sections 337/342-V of PPC while the accused were identified as Muhammad Khaliq, his son Qaiser and neighbour Ameen. According to sources, the old man namely Hassan Din, a resident of Mohala Langar Khana near Jamia Mosque Nara Village, appeared before police and lodged complaint stating that he was asleep in his house when three men along with five women attacked his house at 2 am and took him to their house where they tied him with ropes. He added they mercilessly tortured him, shaved off his hair, beard, and eyebrows, painted his face black and recorded his video on a mobile phone after putting a shoe-garland into his neck. He alleged the accused later uploaded the video on social media. He told police the reason behind this incident was that they blamed him of dumping garbage in front of their house. The old man requested police to register a case against the accused and arrest them. Taking action, police registered a case against three men and arrested them, sources added.

RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying three men tortured an old man and police held them after registration of a case on the complaint of the victim. He said he directed DPO Attock to solve the case on merit and bring the culprits to the book. On the other hand, the old man accused PS Jhand of favouring the accused by not including names of females in the case. He alleged that police intentionally inserted weak sections in the FIR. He demanded RPO to take notice of the negligence of police and order them to arrest other accused.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police took into custody two teenagers on the charges of allegedly assaulting a seven-year-old girl sexually at Qureshiabad in Girja. The girl was allegedly raped by the two teenagers and police sent the victim girl to the hospital for the medico-legal report, said Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Malik Rafaqat.

The two detainees were identified as Yasir and Hassnain. He said the case would be registered against the accused after issuance of a medical report by the doctors.

