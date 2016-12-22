Islamabad-The Minister for Planning Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be a game changer for the country and the organizations providing entrepreneurship must align their goals with it.

Ahsan was speaking at an event organized at National University of Science & Technology (NUST), by Distinguished Innovations, Collaboration and Entrepreneurship (DICE) Foundation to promote entrepreneurial spirit in the country.

“Pakistan is the 3rd biggest E-lancing country and has experienced digital economic boom in the last decade,” he said.

He commended the efforts of DICE Foundation in promoting the entrepreneurial spirit in the country through providing a platform for academia, industry, government, entrepreneurs and expatriates.

He also stated that government has planned to open up a university in each district of Pakistan and to establish a Pak-US Knowledge Corridor.

In which, the minister said, 10,000 scholarships will be provided to Pakistani students at top US universities in the next 10 years.

On this occasion, Rector NUST Lt Gen (rtd) Naweed Zaman said that NUST takes pride in partnering with DICE and was taking steps to foster a culture of producing job providers than job seekers.

He added that course on entrepreneurship was mandatory for every undergraduate student at NUST.

He apprised the audience that over 36 start-ups are currently housed in the University’s Technology Incubation Centre, while 20 companies have already graduated from TIC and are generating revenue to the tune of $5 million per year.

Talking about the future plans, he said NUST was fully poised for the establishment of National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), which would prove to be a catalyst for industrial revolution in the country.

Chairman DICE Foundation Dr Khursheed Qureshi, USA, vowed to take DICE forward to college and school students and eventually to the masses at large.

The DICE-2016 will include projects from the categories such as engineering & technology, computer sciences, information technology, physical sciences, agricultural sciences, arts and humanities, business, social sciences, biological sciences, medical sciences and veterinary sciences.