Rawalpindi-A large number of residents of Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) localities staged a protest demonstration at Kamalabad on Dhamial Road here Wednesday against suspension of water supply in their areas.

The irked protestors chanted slogans against high-ups of CCB and blocked road for vehicular movement posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians.

The road remained block for about one and a half hour. PTI MPA Asif Mehmood also took part in the protest demo.

The protest demonstration attended by over a hundred people ended after CCB Vice President Raja Irfan Imtiaz held successful negotiation with them.

Amir Hussain, a local resident of Kamalabad, told media that areas of Kamalabad, Jhawra, and Gulshan-e-Shafi have been facing severe water shortage for last many days.

He alleged, “Now we have learnt that the administration of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) had decided to provide connection from the pipeline to other adjacent areas of RCB.”

He noted that the RCB had installed an injector to provide the water from their area pipeline to Qaide-i-Azam Colony, Ahmedabad, and Dhoke Lakhan. The cantonment engineers informed that if the injector got operated, there would virtually be no water for Kamalabad and other areas.

Zubair Khan, another resident, said the residents are suffering a lot because of water shortage and are buying water tankers even on high rates.

PTI MPA Asif Mehmood said the water scarcity had been a boiling issue in cantonment areas. In the particular case, the RCB administration wanted to give water to other areas making it difficult for the residents of Kamalabad.

He said that the RCB executive officer had informed him that the water pipeline for Kamalabad, Jhawra, and Gulshan-e-Shafi was laid down by the RCB. The areas however fall in limits of CCB.

“The CCB, however, had not been paying Rs1 million every month to RCB as charges of the water supplied to its areas,” MPA said.

He said that the cantonment authorities had also informed him that if special grants were not provided by Punjab or the federal government for up-gradation of pipelines supplying water from Khanpur, the water situation would become worst after four years.

The protestors dispersed after Haji Zafar Iqbal, elected member of RCB from PML-N, reached at the spot and assured the protestors that the injector would not be operated at the time when water was supplied to the three localities.