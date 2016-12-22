Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court Wednesday directed to attach the accounts of Capital Development Authority, as it failed to compensate the residents of village Bhaikha Syedan where F-11 was developed.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddique conducted hearing of the petition and issued the directions.

In his verdict, Justice Siddique said that the civic body could make no transactions except the salaries of the employees and any other transaction will be made with prior permission of the court.

The bench directed CDA to submit a report about all affectees of land acquisition till court resume hearing after winter vacations.

Justice Siddique further directed the IHC registrar office to club all such cases and fix before the court.

The IHC single bench issued these directions in a matter related to non-compensation to the residents of Bhaikha Syedan that had been a village in the present Sector F-11.

CDA acquired this land in 1981-82 and few residents were compensated either in the form of cash for build-up properties or developed plots for land. The few others left from getting compensation were never paid despite the fact that CDA announced its first award in 1982, second in 1985 and third in 1987.

The petitioners kept up with their legal battle in the lower courts and federal ombudsman even decided the matter in favour of the petitioners.

Later, the petitioners filed a petition in 2009 that was heard on Wednesday and after arguments, the court issued above-mentioned directions.