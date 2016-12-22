Rawalpindi-The Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan, Andrei Ermolovich called on the Managing Director Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC), Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor at his office here on Wednesday.

Kirill G Deryabin, First Secretary of Belarus Embassy, Irfan Ullah Baig, member PTDC Board of Directors, Ali Akbar Malik, General Manager (GM) PTDC, Muhammad Inayat, Project Engineer and Mukhtar Ali, Manager (P&P) were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Andrei Ermolovich said Pakistan is a land of opportunities and now this is the time to project good image of Pakistan as a peaceful country,” he said.

He said Belarus and Pakistan are working together to enhance bilateral relations. Besides other fields, he said both the countries are working for promotion of tourism, sports and entertainment. “Belarus and Pakistan will promote health tourism especially,” he said.

Irfan Ullah Baig, member PTDC Board of Directors, told the ambassador that Gilgit Baltistan government will hold Silk Route Festival and would invite a delegation from Belarus to participate in the festival.

He also briefed the ambassador about government’s steps being taken for promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said PTDC will move a summary to Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif requesting him to declare 2017 as tourism year.

In this regard, a grand opening ceremony will be held with fireworks show, he said. He said he went to Istanbul and met with CEO of Turkish Airlines for promotion of tourism.

“Pakistan is trying to extend visa on arrival facility for Belarus tourist groups using the services of Pakistani tour operators,” PTDC MD told the ambassador.

The government of Pakistan are making all out efforts to provide maximum security and safety to the tourists and mountaineers of Belarus.

“We would expect that the Belarus government would extend its technical and financial support for tourism development and cultural projects, in addition to extending tourism training courses in Belarus Belarusian Print and Electronic Media may project a soft image and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan,” the MD hoped.

“Tour packages of both the countries may be introduced and promoted mutually by registered tour operators. We hope that a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation will be signed between the two countries,” Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said.

He thanked the ambassador for his visit while the guest appreciated the efforts of PTDC for joint promotion of tourism in the two countries.