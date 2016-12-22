ISLAMABAD: The Federal government today decided in principle to finish the Saturday holiday as weekly off in the Federal departments across the country.

The ex-government announced two weekly holidays for the federal departments to overcome the growing energy crises. The two weekly holidays have affected the performance of federal departments adversely, therefore, it has been decided to observe only one holiday in a week instead of two holidays in the federal government offices.

According to sources, a summary is being forwarded by the Interior ministry to Prime Minister on account of one holiday. Summary will soon be approved, sources said.