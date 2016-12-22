Islamabad-Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and Capital Development Administration (CDA) Wednesday agreed to constitute a joint working group to probe the land demarcation and encroachment issue of the university.

The decision was made following the visit of City Mayor and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz where university administration briefed him on encroachments, said an official.

In meeting, mayor and his team were keen to assist QAU in resolving the issue of land encroachment and agreed to take strict action against land grabbers on 3rd Avenue and CDA land on periphery of QAU.

According the letter written to the mayor by university administration, available to The Nation, university nominated six of its members for joint working group.

The letter states, “With a view to ensure quick follow up so that CDA may issue requisite formal notification under your authority, QAU is pleased to nominate the following proposed CDA-QAU Joint Working Group on QAU estate issues.”

The names included Prof Dr Waseem Ahmed, Prof Dr Shafiq ur Rehman (Registrar QAU), Ashfaq Khan (Estate Officer), Prof Dr Ilhan Niaz and Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ali.

In letter, the CDA has been also requested to nominate its six officers inclusive of at least one member of the CDA board and relevant Director Generals and Deputy Director Generals.

The joint working group will meet fortnightly in line with working paper submitted in follow-up of the meeting held.

The mayor also nominated DDG Environment and DG Land and Estate as focal persons to immediately commence helping QAU with boundary wall and on ground demarcation so that QAU could commence action against encroachers.

The Mayor Sheikh Aser and VC QAU Prof Dr Javed Ashraf accompanied by their teams also visited the site of Koth Hathial and verified the latest encroachments from that side.

Teams also visited other sites including the location of a hostel construction that was being obstructed by alleged victims who had been paid for their land, but refused to vacate in spite of passage of 40 years.

Last month university administration in a media briefing had said that out of its 1706 acre allotted land, area of 202 acres has been occupied by encroaches because of its non-demarcation by the city administration.

Later president of the country and interior minister also directed the concerned departments to resolve the issue of land demarcation allotted to the university.

According to latest rankings QAU is no 1 university in Pakistan, no 4 in South Asia, no 95 in Asia, and no 539 in the world but in spite of this it is facing destruction of its estate at the hands of land grabbers and other elements.