ISLAMABAD: The Finance Secretary Dr. Waqar Masood Khan presented a review to the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar regarding macroeconomic indicators which continued to show positive growth during a Finance Division meeting.

The Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to Finance Division here today, said a press release issued today.

The Governor of State Bank Pakistan also apprised the Finance Minister on matters relating to foreign remittances and Forex situation. The Governor SBP briefed the Minister about various targets related to the SBP such as Net International Reserves and Net Domestic Assets.

The Finance Minister appreciated the efforts of the Finance Division and State Bank. He emphasized the importance of further improving the ease of doing business in the country.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan.