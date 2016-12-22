Islamabad-Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, Suh Dong-gu Wednesday visited Higher Education Commission (HEC) to discuss promotion of higher education with joint efforts of both countries.

Around 263 Pakistani students are currently acquiring MS leading to PhD education in different Korean universities.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed observed that Pakistan and South Korea have a great potential to expand collaboration in the higher education sector.

“231 scholars have already returned after completion of their studies,” he said.

He informed the ambassador that a concept paper has been submitted to the concerned quarters for setting up six to eight technology transfer centres in selected fields with the help of South Korea.

Chairman stressed the need for putting concerted efforts to promote joint research activities.

He said HEC emphasizes research with high socio-economic impact and maintained that amid the ongoing internationalization, HEC welcomes foreign students and ensures provision of all necessary facilities to them.

The chairman said that since the inception of HEC in 2002, the number of universities has remarkably increased, however it is still confronted with the challenges of access to higher education and qualified faculty.

“HEC is strenuously struggling to overcome these challenges through various programs,” he said.

The chairman said that government of Pakistan is committed to uplift of higher education and it has launched various schemes to facilitate students.