Islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is planning to launch an exclusive tourism channel to display different documentaries on nature, culture, history, archaeology and tourist attractions of Pakistan.

PTDC Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor said in a statement here Wednesday, keeping in view the advance technology, the Foundation would introduce new schemes as par requirement of tourists from across the world and specially to boost the domestic tourism.

He said in a meeting with Japanese officials, it was offered that PTDC would plan to host visit of Japanese travel writers to write a guide book on Pakistan in their language on the pattern of “Siarnwe Book”, which means a way to walk on earth, which we can see on lonely planet as well.

“We are also planning to prepare a fresh documentary film, which will also be translated in Japanese language for display on travel channels of Japan,” he said.

He said that PTDC’s has already published a few brochures in Japanese language, soft copy of which is also available with PTDC’s website on homepage.