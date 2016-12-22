Rawalpindi-Punjab Agricultural Minister Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Bhabha said that agriculture is the backbone of economy and Punjab government has taken a number of steps for development of the agriculture sector and welfare and prosperity of the farmers.

He stated this while addressing at the inaugural ceremony of the Pak-Korea Capacity Building Centre for Agricultural and Livestock at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Ambassador of the Republic of Korean, Suh Dong gu, Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, MPA Malik Iftikhar, MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif, MPA Zaib-un-Nisa, MPA Tehseen Fawad, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, deans, directors and faculty members were also present.

The minister said that the present government under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Shareef and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Shareef is making all efforts for strengthening the agriculture sector and ‘Kissan Package’ is not only a revolutionary step taken by the government, but will also be helpful for achieving the self reliance in the agriculture production and alleviating poverty.

He stressed the need to improve agriculture production system on scientific lines to enhance sustainable food production and said that there is a dire need to encourage farmers on the use of modern agricultural tools to get maximum production to meet present and future food demand of the country.

The minister also appreciated the efforts and developments being made by the University for socio-economic Uplift of the farming community with special emphasis on rain-fed agriculture in the country.

The Ambassador of Korean Dr Suh Dong gu, while addressing said that the province of Punjab plays a vital role in not only agriculture and livestock sectors but also in socio-economic development of the country.

He appreciated the efforts of PMAS-AAUR and said that the university is playing a prominent role in up-lifting the deprived communities in the dry land regions through education, research and technology development.

He hoped that the centre will build the capabilities of students, farmers, and rural communities by facilitating collaborative research, training and promoting agri-business development as well to enhance the rural economy and the minimization of the income gap between the rich and the poor, the irrigated and the arid.

He said that this joint project will also provide a precious momentum to the bilateral ties between two countries in general and the partnership between the Arid Agriculture University and KOICA in particular.

Parliamentary Secretary Punjab, Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, while addressing, said that PMLN is a party which has always strived to protect the interests of farmers and the rural masses.

He said that prosperity of small farmers is a top priority of the government and government is spending hundreds of billions of rupees on promotion of agriculture. This will definitely raise living standards of farmers, he added. Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, addressing the gathering said that PMAS-AAUR is playing an important role in improvement of country’s agriculture.

He informed the gathering that this capacity building centre project having cost Rs 374.5 million by Korean aid agency Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Rs 21 million by PMAS-AAUR will significantly contribute to improve agricultural technology as well as educational infrastructure at University.

It will improve human and institutional capacities of Pakistan in improving infrastructure and agricultural technology by transferring Koreas experience and know-how to the Pakistani counterpart. It will also increase farm income through quality improvement and enrichment of projects.

He said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and efforts made by the government are appreciable.

Earlier, Punjab Agriculture Minister, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, along with the Ambassador of Korea Dr Suh Dong gu and PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad inaugurated the Pak-Korea Capacity Building Centre for Agriculture and Livestock.

The minister and ambassador also planted a tree in university premises.