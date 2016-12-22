Islamabad-Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested an accused in a murder case which took the life of a local businessman some weeks back, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Shakeel Ahmed Abassi, son of Walayt Khan, resident of Danna Greeni, Lora district Abbotabad was nominated in FIR no 338/16 dated December 9, 2016 PPC registered under section 302/34 at Aabpara police station Islamabad.

During preliminary investigation, the accused disclosed that he had an issue of Rs 3 million security dues of ‘Star Hotel’ with owner Nisar ul Haq (deceased).

He said before the incident, aggressive words were exchanged telephonically between him and Nisar ul haq. On the day of incident, he said, when Nisar ul Haq came at the hotel and asked to evacuate his building, he took out his pistol and opened straight fire at Nisar ul Haq.

Nisar ul Haq fell on floor and he along with other co-accused fled from the scene.

The SIU chased the accused in Abbotabad, Peshwar, Faisalabad and Sialkot and ultimately he was apprehended when he came to meet his sister, residing in Bharakahu Islamabad.

Police said they were making efforts for the arrest of his accomplices as well. Physical remand of the accused will be requested for the recovery of murder weapon. Investigation from the accused is underway. The investigation team was supervised by SP Investigation, Islamabad Capt ® Muhammad Ilyas and comprised Inspector Ulfat Arif, Inspector Basharat Ali Shah, SI Saif Ullah and two others.