Islamabad-The debating society of Fatima Jinnah Women and University (FJWU) organized an inter-departmental speech competition in connection with the anti-corruption awareness campaign on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Naheed Zia Khan, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences of FJWU was the chief guest on the occasion.

To judge the contestants Dr Farhat Jabeen(Assistant Professor), Department of Urdu, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Dr Fakhira Noreen (Assistant Professor), Department of Urdu, Govt College for Women, Jhanda Chichi Rawalpindi, Akifa Imtiaz (Assistant Professor),Department of English, FJWU, Neil Fareeha (Associate Professor), Department of English, Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post-Graduate College for Women were invited.

After much anticipation, excitement and preparation, Ayesha Sajjad (Department of Environmental Sciences), Sara Noor (Department of English),Maryam Zahid (Department of Behavioural Sciences) got 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively.

For Urdu debates Nudrat Fatima (Department of Economics), Aqsa Rafiq (Department of Business Administration), Sehrish Naz (Department of Economics) secured 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively.

Prof Dr Naheed Zia Khan, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, FJWU distributed the shields among the winners and appreciated their efforts.

While addressing to the audience she said, “Our young generation is the future of our nation. They should be aware of this fatal disease known as ‘corruption’.

She further said, “Our generation especially women being agent of change have to consistently spread this message so that our upcoming generations can have corruption free society.”

A large number of students and faculty members attended the event.