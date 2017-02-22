rawalpindi - The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany are ideal and cooperation in the field of tourism will further enhance the ties, MD PTDC said.

Pakistan Tourism and Development Cooperation (PTDC) Managing Director (MD) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Ina Lepel.

He said Pakistan is a regular participant of International Tourism Fair/ITB Berlin, Germany that is being held in the first or second week of March.

He said Pakistan is the custodian of heritage, mountains, valleys, deserts, rivers and beaches.

He said Pakistan has three mountain ranges Karakoram, Himalayan and Hindu Kush. “Out of 14 highest peaks in the world, five are in Pakistan including K2, the second highest peak in the world,” he said. MD added Nanga Parbat is also one of the five highest and challenging peaks, famous among the German adventure loving people and they named it as a killer mountain. Pakistan has a huge treasure of ancient civilizations like Indus Valley and Gandhara civilizations with a diverse culture of multi ethnic groups, he mentioned. “We have a vast variety of scrumptious cuisines which can be introduced and promoted internally in the near future,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, German Ambassador Ina Lepel informed that tourists from Germany are visiting Pakistan for mountaineering and trekking. She said they are very fond of adventure and nature. She further informed that Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Germany / German Tourism Organisation are already offering technical & vocational education & training (TVET) reforms in Pakistan.

“PTDC may promote domestic tourism in the current circumstances and educate the local tourists that they must take care of the environment. The tourists should be eco-friendly people,” she said. Moreover, MD PTDC informed the ambassador that he is going to take some measures to promote tourism in the country and give the message to the international community regarding the soft image of Pakistan.

The German ambassador appreciated the efforts of the incumbent government for promotion of tourism in the country.