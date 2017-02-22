islamabad - Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has established an anti-quackery cell to take action against the quacks in all provinces of the country, an official said on Tuesday.

Notification in this regard has been issued by the council and cell has been established at PMDC secretariat.

As per notification issued by PMDC, the newly established anti-quackery cell will operate round the clock and receive complaints regarding quackery.

In this regard a helpline has been also given while complaint could be also registered through email.

The notification states that strict action will be taken against quacks playing with the lives of innocent people.

“PMDC is committed to eradicate the menace of quackery through strict enforcement of legislation by invoking provision of PM&DC ordinance 1962,” notification describes.

The Ministry of National Health Service (NHS) and all provincial ministries of health have been issued the notification in this regard to take action against quacks.

All the provincial authorities have been requested to launch a ‘vibrant Provincial Anti quackery Campaign’ viewing increasing number of cases in which lives of people were put at risk.

As per information available with The Nation, media campaign in this regard will be launched in the first week of next month.

“Field formation may be directed to conduct awareness activities in the form of seminars or walk to sensitise public regarding the quacks and menace of quackery,” said the notification.

The council has requested all concerned health departments to actively support the campaign to curb the means of quackery.