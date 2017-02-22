Islamabad- Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Repertory Theatre section would organise a weeklong ‘Youth Drama Festival 2017’ from March 9.

PNCA Repertory Theatre section is providing hundred of youngsters with the opportunity to appear before an audience on the national stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that takes place at the PNCA Auditorium.

This year, PNCA is organising “Youth Drama Festival 2017” at PNCA Auditorium, Islamabad from March 9. An official of PNCA told APP that the “PNCA Youth Drama Festival 2017” will be a wonderful week of entertainment.

, Showcasing young talent from different colleges, Universities and Youth Drama clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who will compete for the awards.

Cash prize awards will be given to first 3 productions that will be first best production Rs 100,000, second best production Rs 75,000 and third best production Rs 50, 000 respectively.