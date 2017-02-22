rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in association with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised a five-day ‘South Asia Consumer Fair and Trade Expo 2017’ at Jalandhar India, informed RCCI spokesperson on Tuesday.

More than 70 exhibitors from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Afghanistan and Central Asian Countries participated in the event. Handicrafts, gems and jewellery, handmade garments, shawls, textile products, leather garments, furniture and food stalls were the key attractions in the five day fair.

President Raja Amer Iqbal and Chairman PHD chamber RS Sachdeva inaugurated the fair in a colourful ceremony. While appreciating the efforts of the PHD Chamber, Raja Amer Iqbal said such trade expositions will not only increase business, but also help India and Pakistan get to know the culture of each other better.

He expressed hope that PHD chamber will work effectively in resolving non-tariff barriers (NTB) with Indian Government. India has given status of most favoured nation (MFN) to Pakistan but this will not work until removing NTBs, he added.

He said promoting trade activities is the prime objective of RCCI and such exhibitions are part of the continuity.

RS Sachdeva, on this occasion, appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting regional trade and said that there are tremendous opportunities to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and India. He said that purpose of this exhibition was to promote trade ties and increase exchange of delegation at chambers level.

Later Raja Amer Iqbal visited different stalls and held B2Bs on the occasion. Raja Amer Iqbal also presented a RCCI memento to RS Sachdeva. Members from both chambers, business dignitaries, Sanjev Junija, Fahad Berlas and Secretary General RCCI Irfan Manan and a large number of traders were also present on the occasion.