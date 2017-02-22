rawalpindi - Under the National Action Plan (NAP), police along with Punjab Rangers have carried out targeted search operations in different parts of the city and arrested 33 persons, a police spokesperson informed The Nation on Tuesday.

The search operations were conducted on instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi in the areas of Naseerabad, Chakra, Misrial Road, Pirwadhai, Peshawar Road, Fauji Colony, Jhanda Cheechi, Morgah, Rashid Minhas, Sarwar Road, he said.

Police shifted the detainees to police stations and registered cases against them under Punjab Information of Temporary Residents Act 2015, the spokesperson said.

He added police and Rangers have been conducting search operations round the clock to purge the city from suspects and terrorists.

Meanwhile, the dialogues were held between SP Rawal Division Malik Muhammad Iqbal and owners of bus terminals on a point that the bus terminal owners would install CCTV cameras besides establishing control rooms for monitoring the activities of suspects and keeping data of passengers.

The bus terminals have been de-sealed following successful dialogues of terminal owners with SP Rawal Division. Earlier, six bus terminals namely Chrystal, Buraq, Shehzad Tours etc were sealed by police.

Talking to media men, SP said the bus terminal owners have been directed to cooperate with police for installing CCTVs in all the terminals.

He said strict action would be taken against those bus terminals where cameras are found missing. He said police have been searching all the hotels, motels and inns in Pirwadhai and Faizabad.

In order to protect lives of people, district administration also closed six public parks including Nawaz Sharif Park.

Similarly, the law enforcers have tightened security around Rawalpindi Railway Station after terrorists threatened to ram an explosive laden vehicle to the railway station, a source said.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja convened high level meeting to review security arrangements being made to avert terror threats.

The meeting was attended by CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi and DPOs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal Zahir Nawaz Marwat, Hassan Asad Alvi and Munir Masood Marth. The police officers briefed the RPO about measures they are taking to protect public lives and properties.

Wisal directed them to enhance security around sensitive installations, government personalities and other public places.

He asked for strict checking of people and vehicles on all the entry and exit points of region. “Police is fully prepared to tackle any possible terror threat,” RPO said.