rawalpindi - The Airports Security Force (ASF) has foiled heroin smuggling bid abroad and nabbed a smuggler at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP), sourcesinformedThe Nation on Saturday.

The smuggler was identified as Mudassir, hails from Chiniot, they said. A case was registered against the smuggler while his travelling documents were also seized by the ANF. According to sources, ASF staff was on routine duty at BBIIAP when the suspicious activities of a passenger caught its attention. The passenger namely Mudassir was taken into custody by ASF and a search was conducted into his luggage, they said. ASF found 1700 grams of heroin from the custody of the passenger which was concealed in the lunch box. ASF arrested the passenger and later handed him over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation. An ANF official, seeking anonymity, told that Mudassir arrived at BBIIAP and trying to board in Bahrain bounded flight JF-771. He said a case has been registered against the smuggler while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, unknown robber snatched a mobile phone from Line Superintendent (LS) of WAPDA outside Police Station (PS) Cannt, source said. Interestingly, police did not register case against the robber but mentioned the occurrence of incident in daily crime register. According to sources, LS WADPA Chaudhry Zia parked his car and started moving towards his office located near PS New Town when a robber ridding on Honda 125 (without number plate) came and snatched his mobile phone and fled away towards Bank Road.

The victim LS moved an application with PS Cannt for filing a case against the unknown robber but police did not chalk out First Information Report and mentioned the happening of incident in daily crime register. DSP Cannt Circle was not available for his comments.