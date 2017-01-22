rawalpindi - A 14-year-old boy has died and more than 81 others fell ill allegedly after consuming food at a marriage ceremony held in Looni Jandran village of Kallar Syedan, police and hospital sources informed on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Farid, resident of Kallar Syedan. All the sick persons were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for treatment where doctors have been trying to save their lives. The pouring of such a huge number of patients created bed shortage in THQ Hospital Kallar Syedan and management bought 10 charpoys from nearby market and used them as beds in the hospital for providing medical treatment to the patients, they said.

“Out of 81, 52 are women patients while 29 are men and children,” said a doctor.

According to sources, the marriage ceremony of Sajjad, son of Lambardar Ilyas, was held on Thursday last for wedding feast in Looni Jandran in which a large number of guests including women, men and children were invited for having a lunch.

They said the guests were served with food including beef, chicken and rice. They said the condition of guests started deteriorating when they reached their houses on Friday evening and forced the family members to bring them hospital for medical treatment.

“The condition of Farid, the boy, started becoming bad to worse and his family was taking him to hospital when he died before reaching hospital,” they said. The deceased was staying in the house of his grandparents and went to have lunch in the marriage ceremony, they said.

Rescue 1122 also operated in the areas to shift the patients in THQ Hospital. A state of emergency has also been declared in the hospital while the leaves of all the doctors and paramedical staff have also been cancelled.

As many as 81 men, women and children fell ill due to food poisoning and have been brought to THQ Hospital for medical treatment, said Medical Superintendent (MS) of hospital Dr Humayun Anwar.

He said a child had died owing to food poisoning. He informed the patients have started pouring in the hospital since Friday evening for check up. He said a team of District Health Officer arrived at Kallar Syedan and took samples of food to check whether it was laced with poison or not.

He said doctors at the hospital also took samples from the stomachs of guests and dispatched to forensic laboratory Lahore for examination. “We have also collected samples of water drunk by the guests for medical examination,” MS said.

“The food served in Walima ceremony was cooked by a cook at Ameen Tent Service, owned by the uncle of groom,” said a police officer while talking to The Nation. He said it might be possible that somebody mixed the food with poison but police were waiting the results of laboratory testing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal visited THQ Hospital Kallar Syedan and inquired about the health of patients. He also called on MS THQ Hospital and asked about the medical treatment being provided to patients. He directed the MS to provide quality treatment to all the patients landed in hospital after consuming poisonous food in a marriage ceremony.

Talking to media men, DC Talat Mehmood Gondal said that a boy died of food poisoning while 81 other victims were brought to THQ.

and the doctors are treating them. “The condition of the patients is stable,” he said.