islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday issued notices to several employees who have failed to resume duty even after expiry of their leave.

The decision has been taken on the directions of mayor of the city while member administration Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, Human Directorate issued notices in this regard.

The notices have been issued in connection with implementation of service to restore official decorum in the authority.

According to details authority has issued final notice to Sadia Rehman, Assistant Director of BS-17 to resume his duty within 10 days, after failing in doing so disciplinary proceedings will be initiated which may result in dismissal from service. The officers leave period was expired on March 04, 2014 and her request for extension in leave period was regretted in March 2014.

Similarly, another final notice has also been issued to Naveed-ul-Haq, a Town Planner of Authority to resume his duty within 10 days, failing in doing so disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the officer which may result in dismissal from service. The officer was earlier working in the Authority as Deputy Director, however, he was awarded major penalty i.e. reduction to lower post Town Planner on 28-04-2014 but he neither relinquished the charge of Deputy Director (BS-18) nor assumed the charge of Town Planner (BS-17).

Moreover, FIA lodged an FIR against the officer in the case illegal occupation and possessions but neither outcome of the inquiry nor bail order was provided by Naveed-ul-Haq. The Accounts Directorate of CDA has also been directed to stop salaries of the above said officers.

Meanwhile, Chairman CDA has also imposed Minor Penalty of Censure upon Muhammad Nadeem, Senior Assistant of the Authority on ground of inefficiency and negligence in terms of Clause 8.04 (1) (a:i) of CDA Employees (Service) Regulation, 1992. Member Administration, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada said that on directions of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz strict implementation of service rules in the Authority will be ensured.

“We are devising a mechanism, focused on reward and punishment system, under which hard working and dedicated workers and officers will be encouraged,” he said.

He said strict action would be taken against the officers and officials who violate official decorum.

He also stated that this segment of administration has previously remained ignored, which badly affected service delivery and credibility of the authority.