ISLAMABAD - The federal government has changed the schedule of different training courses for civil servants aimed to modernise the courses’ syllabus.

According to sources, earlier the Establishment Division has issued dates of the National Management Course for grade 20 officers, Senior Management Course for grade 19 officers and Middle Career Management Course for grade 18 officers but later it changed the dates of all training courses. They said that the Establishment Division changed the plan of training to update the syllabus of all courses.

There is a need to revise the training courses for the civil servants on modern techniques and on the lines of international and local politics, they added.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, the 106th NMC will be started on 20-2-2017 to 21-7-2017, 21st SMC on 6-3-2017 to 21-7-2017 and the 23rd MCMC will be begun in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar on 20-2-2017 to 26-5-2017. The Establishment Division has also informed all the ministries, divisions, departments, sub-ordinate offices, autonomous, semi autonomous bodies, provincial governments and government of AJ&K and G-B in the regard.

On the other hand, the federal government has also nominated 46 officers of different services groups of grade 20 for the National Security and War Course 2017-18 at the National Defence University Islamabad. The federal government has also informed all the ministries and divisions and directed them to release the nominated officers for the course and other training courses. The federal government had earlier said in a circular that only those officers would be considered for promotion in next grade who will attend the training courses regularly.

According to details, the total nominated officers, including seven officers belonged to the Pakistan Administrative Service, seven officers of Police Service of Pakistan and seven officers from the Secretariat group. Similarly, three officers of Foreign Service, three officers from Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, six officers of Inland Revenue Services, five officers of the Pakistan Custom Service, two officers of Postal group, one officer of Ministry of Defence one and two officers of Pakistan Railways have been selected for the course.

The Establishment Division has also asked the nominated officers to submit their complete bio-data and annual medical examination reports to the Division as soon as possible.