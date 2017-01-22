islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Saturday reduced the supply of water to the city from 34 million gallon to 24 million gallon per day to increase water level in Simly Dam during the ongoing winter season.

MCI has taken this decision to ensure smooth water supply in coming days. Furthermore, due to long drought, water level in Simly dam has decreased significantly and decision to reduce the water supply was taken to ensure smooth water supply in future also.

However, it is expected that the recent rain spells would help improve the level of water in the Simly Dam.

Earlier, MCI increased supply water from Simly Dam due to reduced supply of water from Khanpur Dam and complaints regarding dysfunctional tube wells.

Due to cold weather consumption of water in the city has also been reduced. Moreover, other supply of water from other sources including Khanpur has been normalized; therefore, it was decided to reduce supply of water from Simly Dam.

It is also expected that winter rains will enhance water level in the Simly Dam reservoir and supply of the city would be normalized.

MCI has appealed the residents of the federal capital to take precautionary measures while using water and do not waste water.