ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the terrorist act and blast in Parachinar on Saturday morning which claimed precious lives.

She said killing of innocent people was a barbaric act and perpetrators of this act were enemies of peace, development and progress.

In a condolence message, she stated that people were resilient to fail the designs of the enemies of the country. The government would not rest till elimination of last terrorist from the soil of Pakistan, the minister said adding, enemies of peace would be met with iron hands.

The sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the battle against terrorism and extremism would not go in vain. She expressed her deep grief and sympathies with the families of the martyred and prayed for early recovery of the injured.