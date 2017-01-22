islamabad - ‘Health is wealth’ – the proverb shows its strength when number of people are seen moving towards a deserted place in search of a natural spring water to cure their diseases.

Ejaz Khan holding her seven-year-old daughter was walking towards the spring of natural water with the belief in his heart that her daughter will again walk after taking bath here.

His daughter Zarmina suffered with polio virus at the age of three, now Ejaz along with his family has travelled from Mardan with wishful eyes that God will shower blessings on his family.

This spring is located in the village of Jhamra some 52 km north-west of capital city Islamabad. Only few metres away from the spring, Hazara Express, a grand project of motorway is under construction.

According to Ejaz, he heard from one of his friends that people suffering from all kind of diseases are recovering after drinking and taking bath in this water.

“Doctors had disappointed us that our girl will not walk again, now we came here with a hope, while God knows the rest,” he said.

Locals of the area described that water is flowing here for many years but two years ago a patient suffering from cancer was cured by this mystic water.

After that he recovered from his disease and returned to his life.

Majority of people there narrates this story to every new comer; however no one has met this invisible man.

Mohammad Hanif who sells water cans to people visiting there said that his own uncle who was suffering from blood cancer is recovering from his illness by drinking water of this spring.

“Although we were using this water since our childhood, but the miracle happened when we believed in its effectiveness,” he said.

Another man selling eatables there said that famous cancer hospital of Pakistan ‘Shukat Khanum’ refused to treat his brother, he came here and now he is fine and enjoying his life.

People not only from all across the country are visiting this place but water is even being transported outside the country also. A man there said he spent 5000 rupees to send this water to his relatives in England.

Local people also said that sometimes visitors have to wait for hours in queue to fill water canes.

A peasant there Manzoor Ahmed said people came from Quetta (south-west of Pakistan) for this water.

“Whether you believe it or not, there is something in this water,” he said.

Geographic location of the area describes that it holds natural resources in it and recently coal reservoir discovered in nearby village of ‘Kala Katha’.

However, a local resident Imtiaz Ali Khan is not ready to accept the miracles of spring water, talking to The Nation he said, “We don’t know what the truth is, but people here have created strange stories about water,” he said.

Popularity of this ‘curing water’ has also flourished business activities of the area and locals have opened kiosks selling water cans and eatables for income.

Along with business activities people are also attracted toward this place for picnic purpose.

Two youngsters Faizan and Waqas said that they heard stories about this water although they don’t believe in such myths but this place is nice to spend holiday.

But majority of visitors are either suffering from any illness or their relative is facing health problems.

Ahmed Ali from Hasanabdal city says that his sister is diabetic and cardiac patient and since she started drinking this water, she left her medicine. “This water has amazing results,” he said.

But another visitor from Abottabad city, Rizwan Malik describing his experience said, “Although I sent this water to my relatives in port city Karachi but I personally felt nothing special in it.”

According to Imtiaz Ali, number of people visiting here has decreased very much and soon they will stop coming to fetch ‘mystic water’ for the cure of cancer and other diseases when they will realize that it is merely their hope to recover from health issues. “They don’t want to lose their hope,” he said.