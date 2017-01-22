rawalpindi - Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that N-league has launched a large number of development projects in Potohar region to bring betterment in life style of people.

He said residents of Potohar areas always voted for merit and performance during general elections and hoped that they would again elected their representatives on basis of their performance.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan expressed these views while addressing public gatherings at Rajar and Sihal villages on Chakri Road here on Saturday.

On the occasion, a local leader from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Raja Aurangzeb and Naik Javaid, who once considered a blue-eyed of Imtiaz Ali aka Taji Khokhar, announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Chaudhry Nisar also addressed rallies at three other places including Chakri and Taxila in limits of constituency of NA-53.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Nisar said that politics needed to be based on performance and merit but not on levelling allegations against political rivals.

He noted that political atmosphere in Pakistan had changed altogether as one side propaganda and verbal attacks against political rivals had made it difficult for the people to find truth and honesty.

Federal interior minister said that he had always banked on performance and honesty in the politics and his opponents depended on allegations and manoeuvring. He said that people of his area had rejected the politicians who had repeated changed political parties.

He said that it was his responsibility to raise voice against the people who criticize Pakistan and pass derogatory remarks against his country. He said that in his 35-year long political career, there were no allegations of corruption and embezzlement.

He noted that the people of Chakri did not favour him in 2013 general elections but the residents of Kallar Syedan voted him into the National Assembly. He said that he belonged to Chakri and would continue serving the area people. He said that Chakri Road was being re-carpeted and made dual.

He welcomed Raja Aurangzeb into the PML-N. Earlier, Raja Aurangzeb was affiliated with PTI MNA Ghulam Sarwar Khan. Tight security arrangements were made on the occasion by police following the orders of City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi.