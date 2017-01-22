islamabad - Spokesperson of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Saturday tendered his resignation from the designation on the differences with Vice Chancellor (VC) Javed Ashraf.

“In view of the repeated assertions by the Vice Chancellor QAU that I made certain unauthorized statements, I have tendered by resignation from the voluntary additional assignment of official spokesperson of QAU,” said Dr Ilhan Niaz in his statement.

Dr Niaz also stated that as per his Terms of References (ToRs) it is not possible for him to make unauthorized statement as the VC/Deans had already granted standing authorization.

Differences were reported between official spokesperson of the university and VC when the top head of the institution had backtracked from his statement issued by the spokesperson against Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In an official statement issued by QAU it was stressed that HEC was supporting some elements involved in land grabbing of the university.

However, in a meeting of National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Federal Education, the legislatures had directed the VC QAU to apologize before HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on given statement.

VC Javed Ashraf in the standing committee meeting had disowned the statement issued by university spokesperson and declared it an unauthorized statement issued without taking him in confidence.

However, an official on the condition of anonymity talking to The Nation stated that VC was taken on board before issuing the statement; however, he couldn’t survive the pressure before standing committee.

“It is not possible that VC was not taken in confidence in such matter because on Tuesday this week he held meetings with different VCs of university to discuss university’s autonomy and HEC’s interference in the matters,” he said.

According to source VC held the press conference against the advice of university officials just to save his skin.

“Declaring it unauthorized statement before media was not the right decision by VC and Dr Ilhan Niaz had decided to tender his resignation on Wednesday and had told the administration also,” source said.

Source also said that Dr Ilhan Niaz was not happy with the statement given by Dean Bio Sciences Dr Waseem who is also the resident officer of the university.

Dr Waseem in standing committee had admitted that narcotics and gambling activities were easily going inside the university campus.

According to source Dr Niaz also protested against the VC stance on registering the FIR against students involved in feud which occurred a week ago.

“There was no application formally forwarded by VC office to police to contain the elements involved in creating unrest in university campus,” said source.

Meanwhile, a university official dealing media affairs talking to The Nation said that Dr Ilhan Niaz has tendered the resignation through email to VC QAU.

He said resignation has not been accepted yet and administration will decide anything on Monday.