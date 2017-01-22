rawalpindi - A large number of rickshaw owners and drivers carried out a protest rally on Saturday against traffic police for issuing ‘unnecessary’ fine even on minor violations.

They participants of the rally also warned the traffic police chief to stop victimising rickshaw drivers or else they would stage a sit-in at Katcheri Chowk.

According to details, more that 70 rickshaw drivers and owners took out a rally from Chungi Number 4 to Rescue 15 Building on Murree Road. The rally was led by Haji Sher Khan, President Pasban Rickshaw Union. The protestors chanted slogans against the traffic wardens and demanded the RPO and CPO to intervene in the matter or else they would continue their protest demonstration against the injustice of traffic police.

The mess of rickshaw drivers and owners triggered massive traffic jam on Murree Road posing hardships for commuters and the pedestrians. Addressing the participants, Haji Sher Khan, President PRU, the government should impose ban on issuance of new Rikshaw permits by Regional Transport Authority. He said that the government should review the policy to give contract to Swedish company for Rikshaw Permit,

“We demand immediate removal of ban on entrance of rickshaws at IJ Principal Road as this ban is tantamount to economic murder of families of rickshaw drivers and owners,” he said.

Haji Sher Khan said traffic wardens should stop unnecessary challans of rikshaws in the city. He also warned that rickshaw drivers would stage a sit in at Katcheri Chowk if traffic wardens not stop fining the poor rickshaw drivers.