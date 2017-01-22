ISLAMABAD - Secretary General of Rabita Al-Alam-i-Islami Prof Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim said that the whole Muslim Ummah would be standing behind the struggle of Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination as per the United Nations resolutions.

He stated this while addressing at a reception organised in his honour by Jamat Islami AJK Amir Abdur Rashid Turrabi on Saturday.

Rabita Al-Alam-i-Islami Secretary General and other members of the organisation who were here to attend a two-day international conference starting here from today(Sunday) to discuss the problems facing the Muslim Ummah and what steps the Muslim countries should take to effectively address the challenges being faced by the Ummah.

The event was also addressed by AJK President Masood Khan, Director General Rabita Al-Alam-i-Islami Mohammad bin Saeed, APHC central leader Syed Yousaf Naseem, former AJK prime minister Sardar Atiq, JUI AJK Amir Maulana Saeed Yousaf, APHC leaders Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Farooq Rehmani, Mahmood Saghir and other notables from the area.

Secretary General Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim stressed the need for unity among the Muslim states as the solution to the challenging facing the Muslim Ummah is in unity. He cautioned the Muslim Ummah of the elements which were conspiring against them and creating rifts and cracks among the Muslim states.

He further stressed the need for projecting the true face of Islam which has nothing to do with extremism and violence.

President AJK Masood Khan highlighted the plight of Muslims from occupied Kashmir to Palestine and stressed the need for unity among the Muslim states.

Highlighting the blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Masood Khan said that Indian occupation forces were busy in genocide of the Kashmir youth and like on the pattern of Palestine, India was now attempting to bring a demographic change in the occupied Kashmir and was trying to bring people from rest of India to convert the majority of the Kashmiris into minority.

He said that international human rights organisations should take notice of these rights violations and send fact-finding missions to the area to adjudge for themselves the plight of Kashmiris and the human rights conditions in the restive valley.

JI AJK Amir Abdur Rashid Turbai and other speakers in their addresses demanded of the international bodies like United Nations, Rabita Al-Alam-i-Islami, OIC and others to come forward and help stop the genocide of the Kashmiri people.

AJK JI Amir said that Pakistan wanted resolution of the dispute in peaceful manner but the Indian government instead of responding positively to the Pakistani proposals had stepped up atrocities in the occupied territory and is now trying to change the demography of the area under a systematic plan.

He said that the provocative posture the Modi government in India had taken against Pakistan was pushing the things to a war between the two nuclear powers and the gravity of the situation demands that international powers and rights bodies should intervene and help resolve the issue as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.