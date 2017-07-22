12 persons netted in crackdown

RAWALPINDI: Gujar Khan police, following instructions of SHO Nadim Zafar, launched crackdown against the drug sellers and gamblers and held 12 accused besides recovering 2600 liquor bottles, cash, mobile phones and three motorcycles.

According to details, police carried out a raid in a house in Gujar Khan and arrested three bootleggers. The accused were identified as Sheikh Faheem, Sheikh Sajid and Sheikh Nadim.

Case was registered against them.

In a separate incident, two dacoits snatched Rs 84,000 cash from a citizen at gunpoint here on Friday. PS Ratta Amral lodged a case against dacoits and started investigation.–Staff Reporter

PNCA to organise photo exhibition

ISLAMABAD: A photo exhibition would be held at National Art Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to coincide the Independence Day celebrations in first week of August.

The theme chosen is “Land, Life and People of Pakistan”. The objective is to showcase the photo images of our most celebrated photographers on this prestigious occasion and to invite the audience, expose and share the cultural consciousness of our beloved country.

An official of PNCA said that “We are expecting five most recent images, complementing the above theme in 16”x24” size by every participant who is likely to enter the exhibition.

He said that to maintain the quality of the exhibition a panel of technical experts is constituted to select the exhibits from the entries received.–APP

Car lifter held; vehicle recovered

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad Police has arrested a proclaimed offender wanted to police in several car lifting cases and recovered a stolen car from him, a police spokesman Friday said.

Following directions from SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani to curb incidents of car lifting, SP (Investigation) Syed Zeeshan Haider constituted special teams.

One of the team headed by Sub-Inspector Liaqat Al, ASIs Habib Ullah and Nur Ullah arrested a car lifter Taj, son of Muhammad Azeem resident of Sharif Khel Dara FR Kohat. Police team also recovered a stolen car (LEC-2627) from him.

He was also wanted to Golra and Kohsar police stations for his involvement in car lifting incidents and police is hopeful for more recovery from him.–APP

Substandard street food causes viral diseases

ISLAMABAD: The sale of sub-standard street food items prepared in unhygienic conditions is among the major causes of diseases in Islamabad in summer.

Many of the vendors in Capital practiced poor hygiene standards when handling the utensils used to serve edibles to customers.

A large number of stalls and carts carrying Items such as cold drinks, ice creams, fruit juices and snacks spring up in the city during the season. These are often situated at bus stops, on roadsides and outside schools and hospitals.

Dr Arif Majeed said the number of infectious diseases in the city increases by around 50 per cent in summer due to the sale of unhygienic food and drinks.

And he says there should be an immediate ban on the sale of unhygienic foodstuffs, especially in markets and in shopping centres.

He said that vendors’ utensils and bottles can caused a range of bacteria and viruses including typhoid, diarrhoea, throat infections and abdominal diseases plus more serious conditions such as hepatitis.–APP