Islamabad - At least 68 officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) have been served explanation notices for not following the duty timings. The high-ups took notice of the situation and decided to call explanation from the officers/officials of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Directorate, CDA.

According to the documents, attendance data obtained through bio-metric based system covered the period of four days; from July 3, 2017 to July 6, 2017.

The figure reflects the lethargic attitude on part of the officials when it comes to discipline and duty timings. Some of the officials were found absent from the duty even, said the report compiled by CDA’s HRD directorate.

The explanation issued from the office of DG Admin, CDA has asked the officials to explain the reasons as to why disciplinary action could not be taken against them under CDA Employees (Service) Regulation, 1992.

Those who have been issued notices included Muhammad Afzal, Admin Officer, Shahid Akram, Sr Asstt, Fazal Dad Khan, Sr Asstt Muhammad Nadeem, Sr Asstt, Muhammad Anwar, Sr Asstt, Muhammad Aftab, Admin Officer, Malik M Saleem, Sr Asstt, Imran Khan, Data Entry Operator, Miss Sanam Khan, Admin Officer, Hafeezaa Begum, Sub Asstt and many others.

The data was compiled by IT Directorate of the authority. The authority had introduced bio-metric attendance system at the CDA headquarters to replace manual system of attendance marking to maintain punctuality in the authority but amazingly, average 20 per cent officials still turn up late.

The CDA has also warned habitual late comers and absent employees for strict action in future. Currently, only the chairman secretariat and capital hospital have the facility of biometric attendance while all other offices such as F-9 Park, Iqbal Hall etc. are using the traditional ways of recording attendance of their staff.

tahir niaz