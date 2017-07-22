Islamabad - The Minister of State for Education Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the Canadian government’s ongoing assistance programme for Pakistan’s education sector was appreciable.

He stated this during a meeting held here with the Canadian High Commissioner Perry John Calderwood, who was called on him to discuss current and prospective cooperation in education sector, a news release said on Friday. Baligh welcomed the high commissioner and assured him of his support in the implementation of the assistance program.

The high commissioner praised the contributions of Pakistani students studying in Canada both to the host institutions and the community.

He also commended the agreements between Pakistani and Canadian Universities and said that there was tremendous potential for cooperation in the education sector going forward as well. Academic linkages have also strengthened people to people ties between the two countries, he added. The minister said that people of Pakistan always cherish good experiences in Canada and receive a feeling of warmth from Canadian people.

He also shared the present government’s initiatives and achievements in improving quality, accessibility and infrastructure of education with the high commissioner.



app