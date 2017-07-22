Islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) on Friday handed over two modified buses for the differently able students of special education institute in the city. The buses have been given under Prime Minister’s Education Reform Program (PMERP). The buses have been modified with special provisions to facilitate the differently able children.

Seventy buses were given to educational institutes under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and out of them two were specially designed.

Earlier, five buses were also handed over to special education institute of the city.

The official at CADD informed The Nation that an extra door has been set in the buses for the use of wheelchair, which has the facility of ramp with it.

This ramp will help children while boarding in the bus, and space has been set to place wheelchair inside the bus.

The Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a statement said that number of special children is deprived of educational opportunity due to non-availability of commuting facility.

He said it is difficult for the children to travel in normal public transport and provision of these buses will help students in continuing their studies.

Prime Minister on the request of CADD minister had approved to provide 130 more buses and 30 coasters for the educational institutes of federal capital.

The government had also approved funds for purchasing the approved buses. Official informed The Nation that process of purchasing the buses is underway and soon other institutes will also be provided the facility.

The CADD ministry had given the priority to girls’ schools specifically located in the rural areas to reduce the commuting problems of students of federal capital.

However, the institutes in urban areas are also looking forward to get new buses as the influx of students has created the transportation problem for students.

