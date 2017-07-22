Islamabad - The Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will develop more sports facilities in the federal capital and the existing sports infrastructure would be upgraded to provide the opportunities for healthy activities to the people. An official of MCI said that the authority is considering different options to revamp the sport facilities and upgrade the sports grounds so as to equip these with latest facilities to help boost sports activities among the young generation, adding that Islamabad is one of the beautiful cities in the world.

and all out efforts would be made for provision of international standard sports facilities, the official added. He said that youth is the real asset of a society and sports activities would keep them away from all kinds of negative activities and would lead to a healthy society. He said that Mayor of Islamabad directed concerned officials to ensure proper and timely repair/maintenance of the sport and play grounds, however, requested the citizens to cooperate with MCI for promotion of sports in the federal capital.



app