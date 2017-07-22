Islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday constituted a committee to scrutinise legal and financial requirements of all new medical and dental colleges, an official said.

The five-member committee has been constituted in 150th session of PMDC and it will be responsible to check legal and financial requirements for each new medical and dental college before 1st comprehensive inspection.

The official added that committee will work after the new college is referred by Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) for the purpose of recognition with PMDC. Spokesperson PMDC Hina Shaukat said that the committee is comprised of President PMDC Prof Dr Shabbir Lehri, Vice President Prof Dr Abid Z Farooqi, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dr Amir Hussain, Dr Muhammad Haroon, Dr Shafiq ur Rehman. The committee will be responsible for the scrutiny of 20 new applications of the Medical and Dental colleges which have been received from the health ministry.

The President PMDC Dr Shabbir Lehri in a statement said that to implement utmost transparency, composed committee will neither receive any direct or advance application nor the council will entertain any application if received from the federal government after 30th June same year.

He said the council will inspect institution by end of September same year and hold a session in the last week of October same year to decide the cases of recognition.

He said later the committee shall forward that cases to federal government for process of notification, as the case may be these time frames will also be applicable to recognized institution that are applying directly to the council for permission to increase the number of annual admission to the course.

He emphasized that the council has made many strict impediments in the process of college registrations so that the best colleges could be recognised for the medical and dental education of Pakistan.

Acting Registrar Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that committee is also requested to scrutinize the applications and documents of those colleges which have applied to the council for re-inspection and enhancement of their annual admissions.

He also added that after the scrutiny, committee will share its findings, conclusions, deficiency in the documents of all colleges.

He said that only eligible colleges shall be called for presentation before the Executive Committee as per law.

These new medical and dental college’s applications have been received to the PMDC and details of these new 20 medical colleges have been forwarded to the committee for their perusal on the directions of the President PMDC.

The names of these new medical and dental colleges whose applications for recognition with the PMDC received includes, Avicenna Medical College (Dental Section) Lahore, HBS Medical and Dental College (Dental Section) Islamabad, Wapda Medical College Lahore, Al-Aleem Medical College Lahore, Hashmat Medical and Dental College Gujrat, Niazi Medical and Dental College Sargodha, CMH Kharian Medical College Kharian, Bilawal Medical College for Boys Jamshoro, HITEC Institute of Medical Science (IMS) Dental college Taxila, Abwa Medical College Faisalabad, Swat Medical College Swat, Malakand Dental College, Matta Swat, Muhammad Medical college (Dental College) MirpureKhas, Shahida Islam Medical Complex (Dental College) Lodhran, Abu Umara Medical and Dental college, Lahore, Bahawalpur Medical and Dental College, Bahawalpur, Watim Medical College Rawalpindi, Cantonment Board institute of medical Sciences (CBIMS), Dental College Peshawar, Rashid Latif Dental College Lahore, Jehlum Medical College Jehlum.

rahul basharat