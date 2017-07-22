Rawalpindi - An inmate of Adiala Jail has escaped from the premises of District Courts, sources said here on Friday.

The fleeing inmate identified as Muhammad Zeeshan was arrested by Pirwadhai police in 2013 on charges of murder, sources said.

Police registered a case and held three cops for allegedly helping the inmate. According to sources, the guard of Adiala Jail brought Muhammad Zesshan in the court of Area Magistrate Suhail Mehmood in connection with hearing of the case of illegal weapon against him. The jail guards Sub Inspector (SI) Zafar and Constables Saqlain Shah, Imran and Zaigham were escorting the inmate. They said that accused was taken to lock-up in district courts after judge postponed hearing till July 27, 2017. They added that constable Imran again brought out Zeeshan from the lock up and took him to Khawaja Sharif Block to arrange his meeting with the relatives. Sources said, the relatives of Zeeshan offered juice to constable Imran after which he fell unconscious. The hand-cuffed inmate managed to escape from the court premises, they said. Rescue 1122 shifted the unconscious constable to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment.

Taking action, Police Station (PS) Civil Line has registered a case against the Adiala Jail guard and clerk of lock up under sections 222/223//224 of PPC and 155-C and 1550-D of Police Order 2002.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mian Imran, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said police held three cops after registration of a case against them. Those apprehended by police were identified as SI Zafar, constable Imran and clerk lock up Ameerzada.

ISRAR AHMED

\