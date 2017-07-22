ISLAMABAD - The senior leadership of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday said in a meeting that it would counter every attempt of the prime minister and his aides aimed at impelling any kind of democratic, political or constitutional crisis.

The decision was made at a high-level consultative meeting of the party leadership and the party’s legal team chaired by Imran Khan soon after the Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the Panama Papers case.

A statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department said that PTI leadership met to discuss various aspects of the Panama case judgment. In the meeting, legal experts gave a special briefing on the possible verdict of the case. Panama’s political impacts and issues relating to upcoming political strategy have been analysed in a detailed manner.

The statement said that the meeting also reviewed the “intimidation of PM and his government’s possible incursion against SC.” PTI leaders thoroughly examined PML-N’s “politics of confrontation” and its impact on national politics, parliament and democracy.

“It has been learnt that the meeting at chairman’s secretariat decided to counter every attempt of PM and his aides aimed at impelling any kind of democratic, political or constitutional crisis,” the Central Media Department said. It’s on PM’s discretion whether he steps down now or wants to be removed after being convicted, the meeting viewed. The participants stressed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had no option other than to step down from his office and it has also demanded to make public the 10th volume of JIT report.

The leadership from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad attended the meeting besides Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who was a special invitee.

Separately, PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, speaking to media after the special implementation bench of the Supreme Court reserved its decision, said that the Panamagate was a historical development as a sitting PM has been presented for criminal investigation. “The PM will be soon disqualified and sent to jail in the final verdict,” he said.

Chaudhry stated that the SC's decision was expected to be announced in a week or a maximum of 10 days. The PM has not disclosed assets linked with his United Arab Emirates-based Company Capital FZE, he said.

Senior leader PTI Asad Umer on the occasion said that history was in the making. He continued that for the very first time in Pakistan, a sitting prime minister had been held accountable in a criminal investigation.

Asad Umer said that Nawaz Sharif has lost moral grounds to cling to the office of PM and he must learn that it’s not 1998 when “Nawaz and his henchmen invaded Supreme Court of Pakistan.” He warned Nawaz Sharif not to repeat “the blunder on the advice of your aides nonetheless you will be left alone again.”

Senior leader Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Naeem ul Haq talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court alleged that JUI-F Chief Fazal ur Rehman, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and the chief of Pakhtunkhwa Mill Awami Party—Mehmood Khan Achakzai had taken undue favours from the PM Nawaz Sharif.

They have sold their conscience and the reason for their “resolute” support for Nawaz Sharif is proof of the fact that their corrupt designs will end forever if Nawaz Sharif gets disqualified, he said. He added that the “Sharif family's game is about to end.”