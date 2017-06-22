rawalpindi - Twenty one traffic wardens were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates on Wednesday for showing an excellent performance during duty on roads and helping local police for nabbing a one-wheeler who shot dead a warden on Murree Road.

According to details, Chief Traffic Police (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid gave cash prizes of Rs3,000 each and CC-III to the 21 traffic wardens in appreciation of their performance on roads for controlling traffic flow and helping out local police for arresting an accused one-wheeler who was involved in firing at a traffic warden Sohail Shehzad when he tried to catch him on Murree Road. Cash prizes and CC-III were also been awarded to those wardens who had donated blood for their injured colleague.

Talking to The Nation at his office, the CTO said police following the instructions of RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja have launched a massive drive against one-wheeling in the city. He said that so far dozens of one-wheelers have been arrested and cases have been registered against them.

He said he awarded the wardens with cash prizes and CC-III who performed well during duty and provided clue to the local police about the attack on a warden on Murree Road. He said that he himself went with the raiding party to arrest the attacker from Tench. The CTO said that police sent the accused to Adiala Jail for identification parade.

He said that nobody would be allowed to put the lives of road-users in danger by showing motorbike stunts. He said that those senior and junior traffic wardens who would discharge duty with commitment and dedication would also be honoured with certificates and cash prizes.

Meanwhile, RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja also honoured a total of 33 police officials serving in various police stations of Rawalpindi Region with cash prizes and commendation certificates over best performance in a ceremony held at his office. Of the 33 cops, 16 were posted in Attock district, 12 in Jhelum and five in Chakwal district.