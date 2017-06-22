rawalpindi - Dr Sarwat N Mirza has been appointed pro-vice chancellor of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The appointment has been made by Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana in his capacity as the PMAS-AAUR chancellor, according to a notification issued by the Punjab Agriculture Department, varsity spokesperson informed on Wednesday.

Dr Mirza who is also a senior faculty member has been serving as Chairman Department of Forestry and Range Management and performing duties as registrar of the university. Previously, he remained the dean of Faculty of Forestry, Range Management and Wildlife for two terms.

Dr Mirza completed his PhD from the Utah State University USA in 1992 and spent over 30 years in forestry research and education. He is actively involved in research and has supervised about 20 postgraduate students and has more than 50 publications in national and international journals.

He has served as a member of the syndicate as well as remained an active member of its Academic Council, Board of Studies, Finance and Planning Committee, Board of Advance Studies and Research.

Meanwhile, in an iftar party, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad and syndicate members along with deans and directors congratulated Dr Mirza on his appointment as pro-vice chancellor.

The vice chancellor hoped that Dr Mirza will continue his efforts as he did earlier to take the university to new heights of academic excellence.

Dr Mirza assured more struggle and efforts for the uplift of the university.