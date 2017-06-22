rawalpindi - The motorists are facing problems due to lack of proper parking lots in commercial areas of the city particularly during Ramazan.

The motorists have to park their vehicles on the roads, which creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic besides posing security threat to visitors in these bazaars.

The markets of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Road, College Road, Moti Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti and several other commercial areas in the garrison city require proper parking areas.

Though two parking areas, one in Saddar near Mobi plaza and a parking plaza at Raja bazaar had been constructed by the authorities concerned but they are not sufficient to cater to the ever-increasing parking needs of the town.

Talking to APP, Suleman, a motorist said that coming to Saddar through Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Road for shopping by a car was a bad experience.

“Parking of vehicles on Murree Road, Bank Road in Saddar and Tench Bhatta bazaar is a big problem,” he remarked.

Another motorist, Aslam said the policemen on duty do not understand that shoppers have no option other than parking vehicles at the roadsides. He said if there were proper parking arrangements no one would park vehicles on the road.

Usman, another motorist, said the citizens are facing difficulties due to lack of parking lots in Moti Bazaar, College Road, Bank Road and Tench Bhatta.

“If we park vehicles in no parking zones, the traffic wardens impose fines on us. These are the oldest bazaars in the city and a large number of people come here for shopping, but with increasing parking problem, people prefer using a taxi rather their own cars,” he said.

He said though Rawalpindi Development Authority had spent hefty amounts in the name of development of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Road yet the department was paying no attention to construct car parking areas in the busiest commercial areas of the city.

On the other hand, city administration has failed to eliminate the rapidly increasing encroachments from various bazaars and markets of the town.

The encroachments especially during last Ashra of Ramazan are not only causing problems for the pedestrians but also creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

It is witnessed during visit of bazaars that uncountable stalls set up by the shopkeepers in front of their shops as well as illegal pushcarts on roadsides in various shopping malls and in major markets of the city have not only made the corridors in these bazaars and roads narrow but are also resulting in frequent traffic jams.