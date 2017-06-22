islamabad - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Wednesday marked 50th anniversary of its creation with stressing the need for tolerance and unity for the pursuit of excellence.

The President of Pakistan, ex-officio chancellor of the university, Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan laid the foundation stone on the birthday of the Holy Prophet, 12 Rabiul Awal 1387 AH which was June 21 1967.

A ceremony in this regard was held on the campus to commemorate the foundation day of the university. Prof Dr Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Acting Vice-Chancellor QAU welcomed the guests and congratulated the faculty, staff, students and alumni on the 50th year of the university.

In his address, he stressed the need for tolerance and unity for the pursuit of excellence. While addressing the ceremony, President Academic Staff Association (ASA) Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali highlighted the role QAU faculty in the historical journey of the university.

He said that teaching staff of the university has been serving under very limited resources but their hardwork and dedication set an excellent example for us.

He said that everyone of us is proud to be a part of this prestigious seat of higher learning. He also announced a series of events earmarked for July 13, to commemorate 50 years of the university’s establishment.

The cake cutting ceremony would be held at the campus alongside a day-long funfair. He invited the students, faculty and alumni to join and celebrate 50 remarkable years on July 13.

Earlier, Special Coordination Committee Chairman Dr Farhan Saif briefed the audience about the historical background and achievements of the university.

He said the number one university of Pakistan has produced world class experts and policymakers in every field.

He further said that those who are associated with the university should take pride in being a part of it and pray for strength to take it to higher levels of excellence.

QAU Alumni Association President Sikandar Ahmed Rai shared his memories with the participants and assured full support from the alumni association.

He said the association will generate funds to provide scholarships for the needy students and also assist and support university to free its land from land grabbers.

Preston University Chancellor and senior member of QAU Alumni Association Dr Abdul Basit also addressed the audience. A large number of the faculty, administrative staff, students and alumni attended the ceremony.