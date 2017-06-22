rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi has constituted special patrolling squads to provide adequate security to citizens travelling on highways to go to their native towns for celebrating Eidul Fitr, a police spokesperson informed on Wednesday.

Similarly, extra police force has also been deputed in markets and shopping malls in Rawalpindi to guard the citizens, he said. He said special a monitoring room has also been set up to monitor the performance of police and activities of outlaws and suspects.

According to him, the CPO has constitued special squads and ordered them for patrolling on all the highways to ensure the safety and security of citizens travelling to their native towns for celebrating Eid with their loved ones. He said that he has also directed the SPs and DSPs to monitor the special squads and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.